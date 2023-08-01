Robbins Farley Increases Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Robbins Farley increased its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 188.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 342.9% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded down $4.29 on Tuesday, hitting $207.99. 1,929,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972,219. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $171.82 and a 52 week high of $334.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.82. The company has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $181.64 per share, for a total transaction of $993,570.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,348,284.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $182.00 per share, with a total value of $249,886.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at $249,886. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $181.64 per share, for a total transaction of $993,570.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 51,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,348,284.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,103 shares of company stock worth $1,489,774. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on ALB shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.55.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

