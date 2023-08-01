Robbins Farley Boosts Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Robbins Farley raised its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.7% of Robbins Farley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 18.7% in the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $501,756.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,967.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $501,756.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,967.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total value of $213,127.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,325,052.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,330 shares of company stock worth $9,788,758. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of META traded up $4.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $322.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,667,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,099,486. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $326.20. The stock has a market cap of $827.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $284.96 and its 200 day moving average is $227.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.93.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

