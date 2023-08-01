Robbins Farley Boosts Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Robbins Farley increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,723 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 2.1% of Robbins Farley’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Robbins Farley’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 41.2% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 15.9% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Alight Capital Management LP bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.39.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.1 %

QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,920,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,988,327. The company has a market capitalization of $147.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $152.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.30%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.