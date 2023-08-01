Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTMGet Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.86.

Separately, Bank of America raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ RYTM traded up $5.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,972,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,229. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.46. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $34.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.67.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTMGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.21). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 537.16% and a negative return on equity of 75.16%. The business had revenue of $11.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 666.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,401.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $39,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

