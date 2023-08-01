Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.86.

Separately, Bank of America raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 29.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ RYTM traded up $5.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,972,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,229. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.46. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $34.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional Trading of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.21). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 537.16% and a negative return on equity of 75.16%. The business had revenue of $11.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 666.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,401.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $39,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

