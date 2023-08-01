Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires New Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 4,042 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,519,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 86.7% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its position in Home Depot by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 4,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.38.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:HD traded up $2.47 on Monday, hitting $333.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,665,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,964,362. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $335.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.