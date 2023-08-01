Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.33-5.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.775-14.850 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.90 billion. Republic Services also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.33-$5.38 EPS.

RSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. 22nd Century Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $157.00.

NYSE RSG traded up $3.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.36. 568,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,085. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $120.58 and a fifty-two week high of $156.65.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Republic Services will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 41.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,358,621,000 after purchasing an additional 168,696 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 40.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,731,000 after buying an additional 1,791,149 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,472,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,465,000 after purchasing an additional 46,736 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,838,000 after purchasing an additional 397,430 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Republic Services by 18.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,808,000 after acquiring an additional 422,281 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

