Relx Plc (RELX) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 3rd

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.2195 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd.
Relx has a payout ratio of 28.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Relx to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.
Relx Stock Down 1.1 %
RELX stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.29. The company had a trading volume of 99,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.48. Relx has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $34.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.54 and a 200-day moving average of $31.53.
RELX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,585 ($33.19) to GBX 2,700 ($34.66) in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Relx from GBX 2,100 ($26.96) to GBX 2,200 ($28.24) in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 3,040 ($39.03) to GBX 3,100 ($39.80) in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,913 ($37.40) to GBX 2,915 ($37.42) in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Relx from GBX 2,930 ($37.62) to GBX 2,960 ($38.00) in a research report on Friday.
RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
