Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 51,879 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.16% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $144,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REGN. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total transaction of $73,542.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,860,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.09, for a total value of $177,522.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,416,957.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total transaction of $73,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,860,460.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 700 shares of company stock valued at $506,753 in the last three months. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $7.03 on Tuesday, hitting $734.88. 159,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,716. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $737.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $759.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.67. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $569.65 and a 52 week high of $837.55. The company has a market cap of $80.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 33.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on REGN. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. VNET Group restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $760.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $888.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $868.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

