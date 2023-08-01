Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after buying an additional 18,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,040.00 to $960.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,045.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $868.25.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total transaction of $73,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,860,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.09, for a total transaction of $177,522.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,416,957.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total value of $73,542.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,860,460.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 700 shares of company stock valued at $506,753 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

REGN stock traded down $7.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $734.70. The company had a trading volume of 91,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,262. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $737.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $759.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $569.65 and a 52-week high of $837.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 33.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

