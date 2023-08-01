Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Downgraded to Neutral at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($12.35) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($6.77) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $172.50 in a research report on Friday. SVB Securities raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.50.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $165.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.33. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $167.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. On average, research analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Manmeet Singh Soni sold 21,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $1,818,631.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,876,354.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael D. Wortley sold 894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total value of $75,820.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,002,862.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Manmeet Singh Soni sold 21,507 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $1,818,631.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,876,354.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,682 shares of company stock valued at $10,758,842 over the last ninety days. 26.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 51,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,608,000 after buying an additional 50,249 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $197,231,000. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct various form of CKD, such as, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

