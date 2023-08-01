Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.75.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.0 %

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.57. The company has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.2555 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 216.20%.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,400 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.