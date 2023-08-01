Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target Increased to C$6.25 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.50 to C$6.25 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Real Matters Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TSE:REAL traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$6.90. The stock had a trading volume of 22,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$6.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$501.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.44, a P/E/G ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.83. Real Matters has a 1 year low of C$3.80 and a 1 year high of C$7.05.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

