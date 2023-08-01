Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on REAL. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Real Matters from C$4.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Real Matters from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Get Real Matters alerts:

Real Matters Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TSE:REAL traded down C$0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting C$6.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.81. Real Matters has a fifty-two week low of C$3.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$501.98 million, a PE ratio of -20.44, a PEG ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.83.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.