RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Chairman Sells $303,131.49 in Stock

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 15,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $303,131.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,017,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bradley Vizi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 28th, Bradley Vizi sold 21,350 shares of RCM Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $427,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 18th, Bradley Vizi sold 13,501 shares of RCM Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $270,155.01.

RCM Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RCMT traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,414. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.79. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $20.53. The company has a market cap of $169.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies ( NASDAQ:RCMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 53.53% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $67.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in RCM Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in RCM Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in RCM Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in RCM Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on RCMT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of RCM Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

About RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

