RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Chairman Sells $303,131.49 in Stock

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 15,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $303,131.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,017,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Bradley Vizi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 28th, Bradley Vizi sold 21,350 shares of RCM Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $427,000.00.
- On Tuesday, July 18th, Bradley Vizi sold 13,501 shares of RCM Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $270,155.01.
Shares of NASDAQ RCMT traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,414. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.79. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $20.53. The company has a market cap of $169.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.80.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in RCM Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in RCM Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in RCM Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in RCM Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.94% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have commented on RCMT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of RCM Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.
RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.
