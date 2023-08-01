Raymond James Increases Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Price Target to $10.50

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Heritage Commerce stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,742. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average of $9.44. The company has a market capitalization of $583.48 million, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.96. Heritage Commerce has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 42.62%.

In other news, Director Jack W. Conner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.37 per share, for a total transaction of $36,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,815.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBK. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 96,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 288,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

