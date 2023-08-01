Rackspace Technology (RXT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Rackspace Technology has set its Q2 2023 guidance at -$0.09–$0.07 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 44.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $758.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Rackspace Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Rackspace Technology Stock Performance

RXT traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.28. 743,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832,089. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Rackspace Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RXT. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $243,665,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,086,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,685,000 after purchasing an additional 498,198 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,197,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,328,000 after purchasing an additional 66,423 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,764,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,597,000 after purchasing an additional 711,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,726,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

RXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $3.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1.25 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.58.

About Rackspace Technology

(Get Free Report)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through two segments, Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.