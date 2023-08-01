Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Shares Down 8.2%

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.55 and last traded at $3.57. Approximately 1,759,274 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,014,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.
Quantum-Si Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.90. The company has a market cap of $524.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.25.
Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quantum-Si
Quantum-Si Company Profile
Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of protein detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Carbon automated sample preparation instrument; the Platinum single-molecule detection and NGPS instrument with Time-Domain Sequencing chip; the Quantum-Si Cloud data analysis software; and reagent kits for use with its instruments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Quantum-Si
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- Investors Are Staying Bullish On Marriot International
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Do Caterpillar’s Results Hint at a Looming Infrastructure Bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Quantum-Si Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum-Si and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.