Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Shares Down 8.2%

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.55 and last traded at $3.57. Approximately 1,759,274 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,014,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

Quantum-Si Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.90. The company has a market cap of $524.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.25.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quantum-Si

Quantum-Si Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Quantum-Si in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Quantum-Si in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Quantum-Si by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Quantum-Si by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of protein detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Carbon automated sample preparation instrument; the Platinum single-molecule detection and NGPS instrument with Time-Domain Sequencing chip; the Quantum-Si Cloud data analysis software; and reagent kits for use with its instruments.

