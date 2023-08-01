Quantum (QMCO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Quantum to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $105.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Shares of Quantum stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,064,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,826. Quantum has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $2.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.15.

In related news, CEO James J. Lerner sold 158,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $170,015.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,740,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,819.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 200,848 shares of company stock valued at $214,907. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Quantum during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Quantum by 3,297.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21,167 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Quantum during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quantum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

QMCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Quantum from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Quantum from $6.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Myriad All-Flash File and Object Storage Software for high performance enterprise unstructured data applications such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics; Unified Surveillance Platform Software that unified compute and storage for video surveillance recording, storage, and analytics; StorNext Hybrid Flash/Disk File Storage Software for video editing, post-production, and streaming applications, as well as digital file archives; and CatDV Asset Management Software for indexing, cataloging, enriching video, audio, and image files, and workflow orchestration.

