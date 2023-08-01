Quantum Price Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One Quantum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Quantum has a market capitalization of $560.08 and $9.06 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00020615 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017424 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00014121 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,267.11 or 1.00063437 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $9.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.