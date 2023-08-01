Qtum Market Cap Achieves $285.18 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. In the last week, Qtum has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for $2.72 or 0.00009326 BTC on major exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $285.18 million and $109.62 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,847.68 or 0.06329379 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00043624 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00022603 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00030293 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00014310 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004784 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000375 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

