QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $89,713.83

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. During the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market cap of $5.90 million and $89,713.83 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0827 or 0.00000283 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QITMEER NETWORK Profile

QITMEER NETWORK launched on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 71,348,557 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 71,348,557 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.08432668 USD and is down -0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $85,333.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QITMEER NETWORK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QITMEER NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

