Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Bought by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $5,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded down $1.64 on Tuesday, hitting $280.11. The company had a trading volume of 342,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,517. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $270.13 and a 52-week high of $357.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $289.05 and a 200 day moving average of $293.40. The company has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Public Storage Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSA. Bank of America began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.20.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

