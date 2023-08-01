Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

PFG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Principal Financial Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

PFG stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,868. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.86. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 15.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFG. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $349,000. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 74,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

