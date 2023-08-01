Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $214.30

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $214.30 and last traded at $214.30, with a volume of 104069 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $212.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Primerica from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.25.

Primerica Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.05.

Primerica Announces Dividend

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $690.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.61 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 23.47%.

Insider Activity at Primerica

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.25, for a total transaction of $765,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,543,757.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total value of $647,465.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 15,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,779,289.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.25, for a total transaction of $765,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,543,757.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,119,760. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primerica

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Primerica by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,907,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,962,000 after acquiring an additional 24,125 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Primerica by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,277,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,529,000 after acquiring an additional 12,990 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter worth about $210,472,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Primerica by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Primerica by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 812,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,184,000 after buying an additional 22,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

