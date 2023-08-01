Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Given New $107.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $107.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$105.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.25.
Precision Drilling Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of PDS stock traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.04. 33,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,882. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $873.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.15.
About Precision Drilling
Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.
