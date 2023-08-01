Postal Realty Trust (PSTL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Postal Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSTL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.01. The stock had a trading volume of 49,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,526. Postal Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $14.13 and a twelve month high of $17.28. The company has a market cap of $298.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.65, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.91.

Postal Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 678.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Postal Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th.

In other Postal Realty Trust news, CFO Robert B. Klein sold 4,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $64,435.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,827 shares in the company, valued at $860,360.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Robert B. Klein sold 4,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $64,435.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,360.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Jeremy Garber sold 15,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $230,376.56. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 234,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,578,132.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,333 shares of company stock worth $309,812. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Postal Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTL. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 542.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinus LLC acquired a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,700 properties leased primarily to the USPS.

