Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA decreased its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 4.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Pool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $420,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Pool by 2.1% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 131.6% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of POOL stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $385.91. The stock had a trading volume of 104,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,504. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Pool Co. has a one year low of $278.10 and a one year high of $423.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.36.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Pool’s payout ratio is 29.16%.

Insider Activity at Pool

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $821,216.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at $2,849,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on POOL shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.70.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

