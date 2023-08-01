PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

PolyMet Mining Price Performance

PLM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.09. 319,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,550. PolyMet Mining has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $3.43.

About PolyMet Mining

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

