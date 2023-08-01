PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
PolyMet Mining Price Performance
PLM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.09. 319,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,550. PolyMet Mining has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $3.43.
About PolyMet Mining
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PolyMet Mining
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- Investors Are Staying Bullish On Marriot International
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Do Caterpillar’s Results Hint at a Looming Infrastructure Bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for PolyMet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyMet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.