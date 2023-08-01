Polymath Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 1st. Polymath has a market capitalization of $147.88 million and $812,775.09 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Polymath token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000547 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.35 or 0.00319624 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013603 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000084 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.1676353 USD and is up 20.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $2,120,895.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.