Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark Sells 38,887 Shares

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 38,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.67, for a total value of $5,236,912.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE PII traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $135.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,869,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,495. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.86 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.61.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.28%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Polaris from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Polaris from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Polaris from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Polaris from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.18.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

