Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) and CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG) Financial Comparison

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) and CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Playtika and CrowdGather’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Playtika $2.62 billion 1.66 $275.30 million $0.73 16.27 CrowdGather N/A N/A $1.43 million N/A N/A

Playtika has higher revenue and earnings than CrowdGather.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

11.9% of Playtika shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Playtika shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.4% of CrowdGather shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Playtika and CrowdGather’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Playtika 10.64% -84.87% 9.70% CrowdGather N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Playtika and CrowdGather, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Playtika 0 10 3 0 2.23 CrowdGather 0 0 0 0 N/A

Playtika presently has a consensus target price of $15.69, suggesting a potential upside of 32.04%. Given Playtika’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Playtika is more favorable than CrowdGather.

Summary

Playtika beats CrowdGather on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms. platforms. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituach, Israel. Playtika Holding Corp. is a subsidiary of Playtika Holding UK II Limited.

About CrowdGather

CrowdGather, Inc., a social networking Internet company, develops and hosts forum based Websites primarily in the United States. It monetizes a network of online forums and message boards designed to engage, provide information to, and build community around users. The company's forum community connects a network of people sharing their questions, expertise, and experiences. It also provides targeted advertising and marketing services for online customers. The company's portfolio includes approximately 350 domain names and 70 Web properties at various stages of development. CrowdGather, Inc. is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

