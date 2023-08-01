PLAYSTUDIOS (MYPS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect PLAYSTUDIOS to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. PLAYSTUDIOS has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). PLAYSTUDIOS had a return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $80.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.67 million. On average, analysts expect PLAYSTUDIOS to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PLAYSTUDIOS stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,926. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.32. The stock has a market cap of $659.08 million, a PE ratio of 250.13 and a beta of 0.43.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MYPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PLAYSTUDIOS to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.21.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Agena sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 117,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,133.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PLAYSTUDIOS news, General Counsel Joel Agena sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 117,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,133.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Edward Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $113,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYPS. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 11,448.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 25,759 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 17,918 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

