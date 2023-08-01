Piper Sandler Raises First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Price Target to $33.00

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded First Community Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

NASDAQ:FCBC traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.85. 15,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,183. First Community Bankshares has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $39.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.05 and a 200 day moving average of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $651.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 40.70%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in First Community Bankshares by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in First Community Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in First Community Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in First Community Bankshares by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

