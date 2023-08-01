Piper Sandler Lowers Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) to Neutral

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $11.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $10.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut Valley National Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valley National Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 5th. TheStreet cut Valley National Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.09. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $13.07.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $847.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.86 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 22.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

Insider Activity at Valley National Bancorp

In related news, Director Suresh L. Sani bought 4,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.70 per share, with a total value of $69,331.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,331.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Marc J. Lenner bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.09 per share, with a total value of $30,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,643.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Suresh L. Sani bought 4,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.70 per share, for a total transaction of $69,331.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,331.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 9,027 shares of company stock worth $140,034 over the last ninety days. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 10.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 36.4% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 40,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,768 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 713.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 185,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 162,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. 59.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

