Piper Sandler Lowers B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Price Target to $14.00

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on B&G Foods from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.42.

Shares of BGS opened at $13.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market cap of $957.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.16. B&G Foods has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13.

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $511.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is presently -172.73%.

In other B&G Foods news, EVP Jordan E. Greenberg sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $174,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,999 shares in the company, valued at $766,636.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 2.7% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 95,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 764,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after acquiring an additional 93,810 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

