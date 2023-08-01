Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 3,673 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,673 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 203,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,984,000 after purchasing an additional 32,653 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 325,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.79. 3,889,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,577,090. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.52. The company has a market capitalization of $116.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 33.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,447 shares of company stock worth $13,866,915 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.09.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

