Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,318,000 after acquiring an additional 114,428,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,931,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,593,000 after purchasing an additional 249,831 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,407 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,610,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,544,000 after purchasing an additional 916,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,961,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,387 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.15. 1,450,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,342. The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.52. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $53.55.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

