Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth approximately $2,092,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 75.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 11,675 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,099,000 after acquiring an additional 60,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,026,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,804. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $134.64. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.61.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 18.40%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.73.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

