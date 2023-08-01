Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Raises Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,674. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.77. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.