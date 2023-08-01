Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Purchases 1,912 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,379 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 3.3% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 3.5% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 22.3% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $267.43. 84,251,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,807,016. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $314.67. The company has a market capitalization of $848.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.76, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. Tesla’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $13,109,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,109,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $685,537.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,521,657.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,730 shares of company stock valued at $13,544,679. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. DZ Bank downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.30.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

