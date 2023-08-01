Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 142,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,571,000 after acquiring an additional 14,008 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TXN traded down $1.98 on Tuesday, hitting $178.02. 1,943,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,204,273. The company has a market capitalization of $161.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.07. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $145.97 and a one year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.32.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

