Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 74.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $234,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4,241.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 45,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.70. 74,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,472. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $157.57 and a one year high of $214.79. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.54 and a 200 day moving average of $191.17.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

