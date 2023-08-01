Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $12.97 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,047 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $569,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IJH stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $272.40. 2,484,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,633. The company has a market cap of $72.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $273.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

