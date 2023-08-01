Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Citigroup by 0.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 873,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Citigroup by 743.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 90,510 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 20.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 474,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,272,000 after acquiring an additional 80,916 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Citigroup by 57.3% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 15,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 3.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 23,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.01. 7,306,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,725,102. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.82. The firm has a market cap of $91.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.56.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.33%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on C. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.73.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

