Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $1.43 on Tuesday, reaching $717.06. 609,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.46. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $726.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $629.71 and its 200-day moving average is $550.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $505.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.47.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

