Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Buys 3,671 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,732,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,752,000 after purchasing an additional 29,420 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 671,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,114,000 after purchasing an additional 16,228 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 31,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $45.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,074,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,686,996. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.31. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $171.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.