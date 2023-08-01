Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Buys 1,590 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,155 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.9% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,493 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,516,639,000 after purchasing an additional 313,686 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 112,181.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Walmart by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,199 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $2,598,736,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,515,655,000 after purchasing an additional 33,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $159.86. 4,217,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,990,272. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $125.12 and a one year high of $160.94. The company has a market cap of $430.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.89 and a 200-day moving average of $148.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,325,851.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,218,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,763,096. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.18.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

