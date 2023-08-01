Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Acquires 7,769 Shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 94.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 149.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF alerts:

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Stock Performance

BOTZ traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.74. The company had a trading volume of 934,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,052. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $30.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.30.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.053 dividend. This is a boost from Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th.

(Free Report)

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.