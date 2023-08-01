Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNFP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,331.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

PNFP stock opened at $75.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $43.31 and a 12 month high of $89.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.35.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $489.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.20 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 10.49%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 11.04%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

