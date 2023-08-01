Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,802,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,748,770,000 after buying an additional 98,162 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,646,000 after buying an additional 9,969,418 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $724,566,000 after buying an additional 968,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,492,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $675,763,000 after purchasing an additional 121,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.89. 983,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,429,875. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $74.02 and a twelve month high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.85.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

